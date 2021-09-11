Desist from Foreign Exchange malpractices, CBN warns commercial banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) warned Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) to always observe due diligence and desist from all forms of malpractices in exchange (FX) transactions.

The apex bank gave the in a letter by Ozoemena Nnaji, Director of Trade and Exchange Department, addressed to the DMBs.


Nnaji urged the to, not only ensure to know their customers, but also to know their customers ‘ businesses.

She said  the directive was necessitated by recent occurrences in the FX market.

“The CBN wishes to remind all that it is their responsibility to not only know their customers (KYC requirements) but also know their customers’ businesses (KYCB requirements).

“Given this responsibility , and in view of recent occurrences in the market, the CBN will like to remind to desist from all forms of FX malpractices.

“We wish to that FX operating licences of any bank or that are found culpable with ongoing investigations will suspended for at least one year,” the director said.

She urged all the DMBs concerned to take note and ensure compliance. (NAN)

