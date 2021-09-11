Couple in police net for allegedly stealing day-old baby in Kano 

The Police Command in has arrested a couple,  for allegedly stealing a day-old baby from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, Kano.


The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna-Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement  on Saturday in Kano.


Haruna-Kiyawa said that Rabiu Muhammad, residing in Gayawa quarters, Ungogo LGA of  Kano, reported to the police that of the twins his wife delivered  on Sept. 7,  at Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital Kano, was missing.


According to the police,  on Sept. 8 at about 0130hrs, of his newly-born male twins was missing, when his sister in-law, who was looking after the babies at the corridor of  the maternity ward in the hospital, slept off.


“She woke up and couldn’t see of the babies,” he said.


Haruna-Kiyawa said that upon receiving   the report, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu-Dikko, instructed a team of detectives led by SP Daniel Amah, to rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.


“The team immediately stormed the and launched a search operation.


“The hospital was sealed  and thoroughly combed, but the baby could not be found,” he said.


He revealed suspects were arrested following an intelligence report.


“Intelligence report, led to the arrest of Maryam Sadiq, 22, and her husband, Abubakar Sadiq, 50 years, all of Rijiyar Zaki quarters, Kano.


“The baby was recovered from them in their home.


“During  preliminary investigations, Maryam confessed to have taken away the baby from the hospital.


“She said  her husband influenced her into committing the crime, as  he been longing for a male child.”


Haruna-Kiyawa, further explained suspects were said to have a party to arrival of a male child in their family.


“That triggered doubts and suspicion,  since their neighbours knew that Maryam was not pregnant,” he said.


He added new born baby had already been reunited with his parents.


The said  the CP ordered case be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department of the command for discreet investigations.


He added suspects would be charged to court upon completion of investigations. (NAN)

