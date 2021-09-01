Delta PCRC donates cash to 7 deceased officers’ families

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Delta chapter, has presented cash donations to seven families of deceased police officers in the state.

A statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Delta, DSP Bright Edafe, on Wednesday in Asaba, said the command made the presentations on behalf of the PCRC.

“On Aug. 30, 2021, the Delta State Police Command presented cash donations to the families of those who lost their loved ones in the line of duty.

“The deceased officers lost their lives during attacks on police divisions such as Nsukwa Division where three lives were lost and Umutu division where the command lost two constables.

“Others also include some officers who died during the attacks on Akwukwu Igbo and Ashaka patrol teams,” Edafe said.

He disclosed that the cash donations of various amounts were presented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), in charge of Administration, Mrs Josephine Anyasinti.

“The command spokesperson said Anyasinti presented the cash donations to the bereaved families on behalf of the State Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Ali.

He described the cash donations provided by the PCRC to the families of the fallen heroes as a token of love to support the families.

“The token is to let them know that the efforts of their loved ones who died in the line of duty did not go unnoticed.

“The command wants to urge the families of the late officers not to give up in life; instead they should do all they can to make their late loved ones proud of them even in death,” Edafe said. (NAN)

