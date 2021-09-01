Ember months: Lagos issues safety cautions to ferry operators

The Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) has charged users of waterways in the state to be safety conscious.

The LASWA General Manager, Mr Oluwadamilola Emmanuel, gave the charge in a statement issued to newsmen in Lagos on Wednesday.

He said the charge became necessary as the Agency begins its ember months safety awareness and sensitisation campaigns.

Emmanuel urged ferry operators, passengers, fishermen, dredgers and all other users of waterways to always be wary of turbulent weather conditions.

The general manager added that they should also adhere strictly to rules and regulations on the waterways during this Embers months and at all times.

“I want to urge boat operators to regularly ensure their ferries are in good condition before sailing while passengers are advised to always put on their life jackets before boarding a ferry.

“Also, the search and rescue unit of the agency is currently being upgraded with the aquisition of sophisticated equipment and training of more personnel for emergency responses, while a central control room for real time monitoring of the entire Lagos waterways is also underway,” he said.

Emmanuel said the state government, under Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, is committed to making the waterways a viable option for transportation in the state.

He therefore solicited the support of all stakeholders in the sector to achieve a clean, safe and prosperous waterways in the state. (NAN)

