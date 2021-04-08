Defending champions Delta maintained their lead on the medals table of the ongoing 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin on Thursday, with hosts Edo still behind in third position.

According to the medals table released by the Games Services Unit of the festival’s Main Organising Committee (MOC), Delta have 20 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals.

On the day’s first table, which was released at 3:54 p.m., Bayelsa are still in second place with 18 gold, six silver and nine bronze medals.

Hosts Edo are in third place with 14 gold, 16 silver and 16 bronze medals, while Rivers have overtaken Kwara to place fourth with four gold, three silver and six bronze.

Kwara, Akwa Ibom and Oyo each have one gold medal, with Kwara ahead of them with one silver and one bronze medals, and the other two with eight bronze each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seven states are the only ones with gold medals on the fifth day of competition.

Fourteen other states —- Kano, Lagos, Sokoto, Abia, Cross River, Ogun, Borno, Gombe, Bauchi, Anambra, Imo, Yobe, Oyo, and the Federal Capital territory, are with either silver and bronze medals or just bronze medal(s).

Sixteen other states are yet to win any shade of medal at the festival which began on Friday and will end on April 14.

In total, 203 medals have been won by the participating teams, with 59 of them being gold, 58 silver and 86 bronze.(NAN)

