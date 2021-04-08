Ahman Pategi University licenced to begin academic programmes –VC

Federal Government granted Ahman Pategi University (APU), Kwara, one of recently apporved privately-owned university, a provisional operation licence academic programmes.

Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji, Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of University, told a news conference, in Ilorin, Thursday, that institution had received a letter that showed government’s start academic programmes.

Adedimeji stated that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary, National Universities (), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, had appended their signatures the licence with serial number 94.

He said that the provisional licence which was dated April 8, is titled: “Provisional licence operate as a private University”, is with serial number 94.

“This is to certify that upon fulfillment of all requirements laid down in the education, National Minimum Standards and Institutions, Act, Cap E3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the Federal Government approved the Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State.

“It is hereby registered and permitted to operate as a Private University ,”  the letter said. (NAN)

