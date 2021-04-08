The Federal Government has granted Ahman Pategi University (APU), Kwara, one of the recently apporved privately-owned university, a provisional operation licence to commence academic programmes.

Dr Mahfouz Adedimeji, Pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the University, told a news conference, in Ilorin, on Thursday, that the institution had received a letter that showed government’s approval to start academic programmes.

Adedimeji stated that the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, had appended their signatures on the licence with serial number 94.

He said that the provisional licence which was dated April 8, is titled: “Provisional licence to operate as a private University”, is with serial number 94.

“This is to certify that upon fulfillment of all requirements laid down in the education, National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions, Act, Cap E3 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004, the Federal Government has approved the establishment of Ahman Pategi University, Pategi, Kwara State.

“It is hereby registered and permitted to operate as a Private University in Nigeria,” the letter said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

