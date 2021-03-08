Rep. Zainab Gimba, Chairperson, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, African Region says the COVID-19 pandemic has worsen gender inequality in the world.

Gimba said this at an event to mark International Women’s Day in the House of Representatives on Monday in Abuja.

She said that the womenfolk were most affected by the pandemic, as it has led to an increase in gender base violence.

“The outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has brought substantial implication for gender-equality. Women are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and measures put in place to combat it.

“There are more women who have lost their jobs, many girl-child have drop out of school due to unwanted pregnancy, and gender based violence have increased,” she said.

She said that as members of parliament, there was need to ensure that every measures put in place by the government to combat the pandemic was gender focus.

” Efforts should be made to scale up access to finance and credit for women led businesses and to ensure more women participation in the decision making pyramid,” she said.

She urged the Federal Government to take conscious effort towards including women in developmental drive.

Gimba said that there was need to support efforts aimed at combating gender based violence and discrimination, stressing that citizens must be sensitised to have a change of orientation.

Speaker of House of Representatives Femi Gbajabuamila said celebrating women was like celebrating the future.(NAN)

