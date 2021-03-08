Zulum redeems campaign promise, begins construction of N2bn modern motor park

Borno Government is to expend over N2 billion in construction of a modern motor park in Maiduguri metropolis, in fulfilment of a promise, Gov. Babagana has announced.

He made known on , in Maiduguri, at foundation lying ceremony of park located along Bama road.

said old park, situated not too far modern park, would make way for a mega secondary school and occupants relocated to modern park.

Earlier, the Supervisor, Engr. Usman Monguno, said the modern park would cover 49,000 square metres, comprising terminus, 373 lock up shops and 220 stalls.

In his remarks,  the Commissioner of Commerce, Alhaji Yerima Kareto, said 10 contractors were involved and had been paid mobilization fees of  15 cent for the , expected to be completed in 18 months. (NAN)

