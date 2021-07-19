COVID-19: Adamawa Govt cancels Eid-el-Kabir Sallah homage

The Adamawa government has cancelled the 2021 Eid– –Kabir Sallah homage due to COVID-19 pandemic.
This is contained in a statement by Prof. Maxwell Gidado, Chief of Staff to Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri on in Yola.


He said the cancellation was to ensure full adherence to COVID-19 .
“I am directed to inform the general public this year’s Eid -- Kabir Sallah homage on Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri would not hold, hence it is .

“The governor advised all Sallah prayers could be held on Eid praying grounds and community in strick compliance with the COVID-19 .


“The include wearing of facemasks and observing distance in order to curb the spread of the ,” he said. (NAN) 

