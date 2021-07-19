Court remands 3 friends for alleged culpable homicide, armed robbery

An FCT High Court in Kubwa, Abuja, on Monday ordered that three friends be remanded in a correctional centre for alleged culpable homicide and armed robbery.

The police charged Nasiru Jibrin, Lawal Hamza and Kamal Yusuf with conspiracy, armed robbery and culpable homicide.

Justice Kezziah Ogbonnaya, ordered the remand of the defendants, pending trial after they pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against them.

Ogbonnaya adjourned the matter until Oct. 19 for hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Donaldtus Abah said that the defendants and three others, at large while armed with matchete and dangerous weapons at Kuchigoro, Airport Road, Abuja, on Oct.7, 2019 robbed and caused the death of a 25-year-old woman, Chidinma Nwangwu.

He said the defendants stole the deceased’s handbag containing two cell phones and a Zenith bank ATM card, adding that the offence is punishable under Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms ( Special Provision) Act LFN, 2004.

Defence counsel, Akin Adewale and Khalifa Ajala appeared for the defendants. (NAN)

