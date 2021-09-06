Court remands surety for aiding suspect to escape

September 6, 2021 Favour Lashem



A Badagry Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State on Monday ordered  that a 47-year-old man, Abodurin Ohai, who pleaded to aiding a suspect to escape, be remanded in a correctional .Ohai had stood as a surety for his brother, Olatunbosun, in a case of conspiracy,, burglary and robbery and was granted the Court.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye who gave the order, adjourned the case until Oct.13, for mention.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the surety aided the escape of the suspect from lawful custody in a case of conspiracy, burglary and stealing.He said that the surety, thereby obstructed, prevented and perverted the course of justice.Okuiomose said that the surety entered into bond forfeiture

of the sum of N100,000 in the case between Commissioner of Police and the accused reported Oguntande Wole, the complainant.The said the offence contravened the of sections 107 and 97 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. (NAN)

