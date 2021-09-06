Applicant docked for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons

A 35-year-old unemployed man, Nuhu Mohammed, on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Upper Area Court, FCT for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The police charged Mohammed who lives in Angwan dodo Gwagwalada, Abuja, with being in possession of dangerous weapons.

The Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko told the court that the defendant was arrested by a police patrol team attached to the Gwagwalada police station on Aug. 26.

Tanko said that the defendant was in possession of a cutlass, dangerous bone and was wandering about Angwan dodo area of Gwagwalada.

He said during investigation the defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Tanko said the offence contravened the provision of Section 319 A of the Penal Code.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Judge Sani Umar admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Umar ordered that the address of the surety must be verified by the staff of the court.

He said that the surety must make a photocopy of his means of identification and provide two recent passport.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded in Suleja Correctional Centre.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for hearing. (NAN)

