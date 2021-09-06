Applicant docked for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons

A 35--old unemployed man, Nuhu Mohammed, on Monday appeared in a Gwagwalada Upper Area Court, for allegedly being in possession of dangerous weapons.

police charged Mohammed who in Angwan dodo Gwagwalada, Abuja, with being in possession of dangerous weapons.

Prosecution Counsel, Abudullahi Tanko told court that defendant was arrested by a police patrol team attached Gwagwalada police station on Aug. 26.

Tanko said that defendant was in possession of a cutlass, dangerous bone and was wandering about Angwan dodo area of Gwagwalada.

He said during investigation defendant could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

Tanko said offence contravened provision of Section 319 A of Penal Code.

defendant pleaded not guilty charge.

Judge Sani Umar admitted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with one reasonable surety in like sum who must reside within the court’s jurisdiction.

Umar ordered that the address of the surety must be verified by the staff of the court.

He said that the surety must make a photocopy of his means of identification and provide two recent passport.

He said that in default the defendant should be remanded in Suleja Centre.

He adjourned the case until Sept. 23 for hearing. (NAN)

