Court remands security guard for stealing diesel worth N150, 000 from employer

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, on Friday ordered that a security guard. Kolawole Olowokere, who pleaded guilty to stealing diesel worth N150,000 from his employer be remanded in a correction centre.

Olowokere, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with theft.

The Magistrate, Mrs Abimbola Amole-Ajimoti ordered that the defendant should be remanded in Agodi facility until July 4, for presentation of facts by the Prosecution.

She therefore adjourned the case until July 4.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence On June 28, at about midnight at L. O Farm, Ido, Ibadan.

Amusan said that Olowokere, a security guard at L. O farm stole diesel worth N150, 000, meant for the company’s generator.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 390(9) of the criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000. (NAN)

