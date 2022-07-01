Rep ad hoc committee on security visits Lalong

The House of Representatives Ad hoc Committee on the Wanton Killings in Wase has visited Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau.

During the visit on Friday in Jos, Chairman of the committee, Rep. Abubakar Fulata, said it was part of the mandate of the House.He explained that the committee had visited communities in Wase and Jos South, adding that it had also interfaced with the people and ascertained their challenges.He added that the visit was to intimate the governor on its findings from the communities.”

We have come at the instance of the National Assembly via the motion moved by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives.”We have visited the communities and heard from the people and indeed their experiences are horrible.”Kidnapping for ransom, farmers can’t go to their farms freely and the locals can’t travel from one point to the other without fear.”The most worrisome part of it is that the people are deserting the communities and that’s dangerous.”

As a government, we must do everything within our powers to secure the lives and property of the people,” he said.Fulata said the committee would relate its findings and make recommendations to the National Assembly towards improving security in the state.Responding, Lalong, represented by his Deputy, Prof Sonni Tyoden, thanked the house for taking the step to address the myriad of security challenges in the state.”This is a step in the right direction because it shows that the national assembly is concerned and determined to tackle insecurity in Plateau to a logical conclusion.”It is our prayer that the recommendations that you will make will be implemented to the later, to restore the confidence of the people on the government,” he said.Lalong explained that the state government had enacted laws and other legislations aimed at ensuring lasting and enduring peace in the state.He advised the Federal Government to ensure perpetrators of criminality were prosecuted, insisting that such move would serve as deterrent to others.He stressed that government must tackle insecurity, to enable a free, fair and peaceful general elections in 2023.(NAN)

