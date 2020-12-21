Court fixes Jan. 25 for ruling in Faisal Maina’s surety committal plea

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, fixed Jan. 25 for ruling in the committal application filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Rep.Sani Dan-Galadima, who stood as surety for Faisal, son of Abdurasheed Maina.

Justice Okon Abang, who adjourned the ruling, said it was not ready.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the court had, on Dec. 1, ordered Dan-Galadima, who represents Kaura-Namoda Federal Constituency of Zamfara, to appear in court over his suretyship for Faisal, who was said to have jumped bail in his ongoing money laundering trial.

He was summoned to appear in court to show cause why he should not be imprisoned if he failed to either produce Faisal or pay the N60 million bail bond to the Federal Government.