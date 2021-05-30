Constitution review: Reps suspend zonal public hearing in Imo

The of Representatives’ special committee on review has suspended its zonal public hearing slated for Imo and Abia States, on June 1 and 2, notice.

Rep. Ahmed Idris Wase, the Chairman, Special Committee on Review, said this statement issued on Sunday, in Abuja.

Wase said that the committee regretted any inconveniences the suspension might have caused all invited guests, and the general public.

The Agency of (NAN) that the suspension may not be unconnected with the recent insecurity in Imo state which claimed the life of Mr Ahmed Gulak,  a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, reportedly killed by unknown gun men in Owerri on May 30, on his way to the Airport, according to the police.

The zonal review was scheduled to take place in Owerri, the Imo state capital. (NAN)

