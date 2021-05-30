The Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Ibadan, in Oyo State, has been granted full operational licence by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

Prof. Kola Oloke, Vice-Chancellor of the university, made this known on Sunday in Ibadan, while formally presenting the licence to Chancellor of the institution, Bishop Wale Oke.

The faith-based tertiary institution owned by the Sword of the Spirit Ministries took off in 2019.

The university, which is expected to graduate its first set in the coming year, had before now been operating on provisional licence.

At the presentation of the certificate, which was signed by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, April 7, Bishop Wale Oke, said it was the result of series of assessments carried out by the NUC on the university that gave birth to the feat.

Oke, who is also the President, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), said, “nothing will be left undone in a bid to make the PCU renowned as a centre of academic excellence.

”He commended the university’s management on their efforts in getting the NUC approval for the institution.Oke urged them not rest on their oars until the goals of the institution were achieved as articulated and envisioned. (NAN)

