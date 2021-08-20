COAS approves overhaul of obsolete logistics in North-East

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff(COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has approved a total overhaul of obsolete logistics in North East theatre of operations.

The Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Major General Ayobami Ibikunle revealed this during his operational visit to the Headquarters Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI yesterday 18 August 2021 in Damaturu the Yobe State Capital.

The Nigerian Army Chief Logistician further stated that his visit to the theatre is aimed at having firsthand information and a spot assessment of the overall situation of logistics in the Theatre.

He assured the troops of robust induction of new logistics in the fight against insurgency and terrorism. He commended the Sector for all operational achievements and successes recorded so far.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Commander Sector 2 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI Brigadier General Adamu Nura represented by the Sector Chief of Staff Brigadier General Isangubong Akpaumontia highlighted some of the logistics challenges confronting the Sector to the Army Chief Logistician.

He thanked the Corp Commander for his quick logistics interventions to the Sector so far.

The Corps Commander Ordnance also visited the Army Headquarters Logistic Base III in Damaturu to conduct an on-the-spot assessment of logistics and was equally briefed by the Commander of the base, Colonel Ja’afra Ibrahim.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of a plaque to the Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps by Sector 2 Chief of Staff.

