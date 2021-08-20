SOSG Spends N437m On School Beds, Mattresses

Sokoto state executive council presided over by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has approved the sum of over N437 million for the procurement of 2500 double band beds and 5000 matresses.

The Commissioner of Science and Technology, Hajiya Kulu Haruna stated this while briefing newsmen after the state executive council meeting held at the Council Chamber of Government House Sokoto.

She said the beddings and matresses will be distributed to all the schools and the Government Girls Science Academy, Kasarawa, now under construction, in order to ensure conducive learning environment.

Similarly, the council has also considered and approved the bill for a law for the operation and functions for the establishment of Shehu Shagari University of Education in the state.

Commissioner for Justice, Suleiman Usman (SAN) stated this, adding that the bill for a law to establish the university is among the major requirements for the establishment of a university by the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC).

Consequent upon the proclamation of the state government on the upgrading of the college to a university, instituted an advisory committee which has submitted its interim report to the government.

Also the commissioner of Health Muhammadu Ali Inname gave an update of the COVID-19 disease pandemic in the state. He said so far 20,777 people were tested with the 792 cases since the outbreak of the disease in the state.

He also said so far the state government has three patients of the disease who are corps members under the mandatory National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) posted to the state.

On the outbreak of gastro-entritis in the state, the commissioner said six weeks after 22 local government areas have reported incidents, out of which 11 have active cases.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...