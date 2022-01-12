Chelsea’s Rüdiger won’t comment on club future until decision made

January 12, 2022 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



Germany defender, Antonio Rüdiger has said he will not talk about club football until a decision has been made.

Rüdiger’s contract at Champions winners, Chelsea, expires after the season and he is said to be sought by several European top clubs.

The 28-year-old told Wednesday’s edition the Sport Bild weekly that “you will hear nothing from me until the day the final decision” to avoid further media speculation.

He said he was fully focused on Chelsea, with everything else in the hands of agent.

Rudiger is to sign a new deal at Chelsea and is free to explore options.

Chelsea’s hopes retaining Rudiger have been boosted after hopes a dream move to Real Madrid this summer were dealt a blow. (dpa/NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,