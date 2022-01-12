Improved electricity supply: Nasarawa State govt woos investors

Nasarawa State Government has called on investors to take advantage of improved electricity supply and enabling business environment created by the present administration to invest more in the state.Mr Yakubu Lawal, Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Lafia.According to Lawal, the completion of 330KV Akurba power sub-station is in line with Gov. Abdullahi Sule’s vision to build virile Nasarawa State and the quest to place the state among ten top states in the country.He said that the completion of power sub-station and subsequent improved electricity supply in Lafia was a major booster to business owners in Lafia.The commissioner, however, called on potential investors to come and invest in the state, assuring them of enabling business environment to operate.“

Already investors are started coming, while some are indicating interest to come; we are calling on them to come and invest as enabling business environment is being created.“Before now in Lafia, people resort to using alternative power supply in their homes and business premises, but today no one is using generator again because of the constant power supply.“

The residents of Lafia are very appreciative of the dogged effort of the governor to see that the 330 KV power sub-station is completed, today residents of Lafia are having 24 hours electricity supply.“Those of us who are in the closest local government areas to the state capital; Nasarawa Eggon, Obi and Doma want to plead and asking for this same favour to be extended to us,” he said.Lawal said that the present administration in the leadership of Sule would continue to execute people oriented projects and programmes that would have direct bearing on citizens’ lives.

He noted that citizens were happy with the level of infrastructural development; ranging from roads construction, modern bus terminals in Karu and Lafia, and due attention to other sectors such as health, education, agriculture and youths and women empowerment.(NAN)

