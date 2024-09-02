Car cleaner faces N1.3m car theft charge

By Adebisi Fatima Sogbade

A car cleaner, Oluwatosin Oladit, on Monday appeared at an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly stealing his customer’s vehicle valued at N1.3 million.

Oladiti, 31, who resides at No. 25, Beyota Governor Road in Ikotun, Lagos State, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

The Prosecutor, Insp Opeyemi Olagunju, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 16, at 6.00 p.m., in Lagos.

According to him, the defendant stole a Toyota Avalon car, valued at N1.3 million with Lagos registration No. GGE 202 FJ, which belonged to one Mrs Adeboni Oladele.

He said that the defendant was arrested at Sanyo area in Ibadan by a team of police on stop and search exercise.

The prosector said that the complainant took the vehicle to the defendant for cleaning and dropped the key with the defendant.

“Oladiti took off from Ikotun to Ibadan to sell the vehicle, but the fuel suddenly finished at Sanyo area, on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“The police from Sanyo Police Station who were on stop and search patrol stopped him. When he could not give satisfactory response to the ownership of the vehicle, they arrested him,” Olagunju said.

He said that the offence contravened Section 390 (10A) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.

The Magistrate, Mrs A. T. Oyediji, granted him bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that one of the sureties must be the defendant’s blood relation.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 25 for hearing.

However, she remanded the defendant at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, pending the time he would perfect his bail.(NAN)