Bureau de change operator docked for alleged fraud

A 51-year-old bureau de change operator, Thomas Nika, was on Thursday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for alleged N240,000 fraud.

The police charged Nika, whose address was not provided, with fraud and theft but pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Kenrich Nomayo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 17 at 2.30p.m. Beside First Bank, Amule, Ayobo, Lagos.

Nomayo said Nika fraudulently collected the money from the complainant, Mr Abdulahi Hassan, under false pretense.

He said all efforts made by the complainant to get back his money from the defendant failed.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 314 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 314 stipulates 15 years jail term for collecting money under false pretense, while Section 287 stipulates three years for stealing.

Magistrate Elizabeth Adeola admitted the defendant to a N200,000 bail with two sureties in like sum.

Adeola adjourned the case until Oct. 28 for mention. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...