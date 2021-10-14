Society tasks NYSC D-G, other fellows on promoting History

The Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN) has charged fellows of the society to promote and ensure the survival of History as a field of academic endeavour.

The President of the Society, Prof. Okpeh Okpeh Jnr., gave the task in his welcome address at the investiture of Ibrahim and other fellows in Enugu on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Director, Special Duties, NYSC, Alhaji Musa Abubakar, and issued to newsmen in Abuja on Thursday.

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, along with others were conferred with the Fellowship of the Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), at the 66th Annual Conference of the society.

Okpeh said Ibrahim and other awardees of the prestigious fellowship were selected for the honour in recognition of their contributions and dedication towards promoting the activities of HSN.

“The honour was also bestowed on them sequel to the exemplary leadership qualities they have exhibited in the positions they occupy in their various careers and academics.

“The awardees are by this investiture as Fellows of the HSN are now members of a select group tasked with ensuring the survival of History as a field of academic endeavour.

“I am urging them not to rest on their oars but strive to achieve more,” he said.

Okpeh commended the NYSC director-general especially for his continuous support to the society over the years.

He said: “The society is the first professional association in Nigeria with large membership that cuts across all fields of endeavour and profession, established in 1955.”

The dressing of the NYSC director-general in the Fellowship robe by the president and select members of the HSN Council was one of the high points of the annual gathering of the society.

It was attended by members from within and outside the country, with several others participating virtually via Zoom in keeping with the COVID-19 safety protocols. (NAN)

