Buhari sends condolence to ex-Minister, Aisha, over her eldest son’s death

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday sent condolence to Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, a former Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, over the death of her eldest son, Aliyu Abubakar.

The President’s condolence message is contained in a statement signed by Malam Garba Shehu, his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, on Wednesday in Abuja.

In the message, delivered to father of the deceased, Alhaji Kabiru Mukhtar and the former Minister, by his aides, Buhari described death of the young Aliyu as “extremely sad”.

The Presidential Aides, who delivered the President’s message were, Ya’u Darazo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Special Duties, Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity and Amb. Lawal Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol.

He prayed for quick recovery for two brothers and sister of the deceased, who are currently in the hospital following a road accident that claimed the life of the deceased.

President Buhari urged doctors, nurses and other health workers to do their best to save the lives of other victims of the accident under their care.

He also prayed to Allah to repose the soul of the deceased and grant the family and friends of the deceased the fortitude to bear the loss.

The former minister, however, thanked the president for sending the delegation.

She expressed appreciation of the family for the president’s demonstration of love and care for them. (NAN)

