FCT area councils, stakeholders share N4.1bn allocation for July

The Federal Capital Territory Administration has disbursed N4.1 billion to the six area councils in the FCT and other stakeholders.

The disbursement was the share of statutory allocation for the month of July.

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, who presided over the 156th Joint Account Allocation Committee (JAAC), made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja.

She commended all critical stakeholders for their cooperation in spite of challenges recorded in the past.

Aliyu said the figure shows an increase of revenue from the N2.6 billion disbursed in month of June, to N4.1 billion in the month of July, representing over 50 per cent increase.

The minister attributed the earlier drop in the allocation to increase in the statutory revenue allocation from the federation account.

She said that figures indicated that N2.2 billion was made available for distribution to the six area councils.

She said that N1.9 billion was made available to other stakeholders, bringing the total to N4.1 billion.

“However, distribution to area councils show that the Abuja Municipal Area Council received N435.3 million, while Gwagwalada got N409.1 million and Kuje received N348 million.

“Similarly, Bwari Area Council received N325. 3 million, Abaji got N356 million and Kwali received N337 million bringing the total to N2. 2 billion disbursed to the six area councils.

“Furthermore, distribution to other stakeholders include Primary Teachers which gulped about N2 billion and 15 per cent Pension Funds took N226. 4 million

“Also, One per cent Training Fund gulped N41.1 million, while 10 per cent Employer Pension Contribution gulped N108 million, bringing the total about N2 billion.”

Aliyu urged chairmen of the area councils to initiate projects that would benefit the rural communities to address infrastructural deficit in the area council.

“With the improved revenue allocation to your various councils, you should begin to initiate projects that will benefit the rural people.

“The infrastructural dearth in the area councils and satellite towns does not speak well of the administration.

“Much has been achieved in the city, but regrettably we have not seen much in the suburbs. Use what you have now to do something for your people.”

Aliyu called for more commitment on the part of all stakeholders.

She also commended them for showing understanding in the distribution of monthly allocation to area councils and other stakeholders. (NAN)

