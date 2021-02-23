Buhari, Niger’s Youssoufou in telephone chat over run-off elections

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday evening spoke with Muhammadou Youssoufou, his Niger Republic counterpart to congratulate him on the peaceful conduct of the run-off elections in the West African state.

Mallam Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media& Publicity) disclosed this in a statement.

Shehu revealed that in a telephone conversation between the two, President Buhari also congratulated President Youssoufou on the provisional outcome of the elections in which the candidate of the ruling party, Mr Bazoum Mohamed of the Party for Democracy and Socialism, PNDS Tarayya won with 55.75 percent against the former President Mr Mahamane Ousmane of the RDR Tchanji.

Buhari joined international observers, including ECOWAS, the African Union, the United Nations missions and others in expressing satisfaction with the conduct of the elections.

He urged all aggrieved persons to follow the due process of the law and to avoid the instigation of violence and other disruptive processes.