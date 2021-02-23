Abia ‘drunkards’: Adeyemi, Ikpeazu in war of words

(With report by Haruna Salami)

First it was Senator Smart Adeyemi who fired the opening salvo as he claimed with the national assembly that Abia state has always been governed by drunkards.

Following, Adeyemi’s outburst and name-calling of the Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, Abia State Government has declared that Kogi lawmaker needed urgent psychiatric treatment.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Onyebuchi Ememanka, “the lawmaker must be suffering from mental illnesses for making inflammatory statement unbecoming of the office, he occupies”.

Part of the statement reads: “While the Senate was debating a motion on how to protect schools across the country, Senator Adeyemi in his contribution stated that his State Governor had awarded contracts for the renovation of schools.

“That Abia is governed by drunkards. He then went ahead to say that the Governor of Abia State is a “champagne drinking Governor”.

“Our initial response was to ignore the story because it is difficult to believe that a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria will reduce both himself and the institution of the Senate to such gutter-level, but having confirmed that indeed, the Senator made such comments, a response has become imperative.

“Our view is that the Senator is either suffering from a protracted case of mental illness or is battling with occasional fits of schizophrenia, which manifests in making careless, dishonorable, unrelated, and incoherent statements.

“This conclusion becomes irresistible judging from the total disconnect between the matter being discussed by the Senate and the comments made by the senator as they affect the governor.

“If Senator Adeyemi was of sound mind, he should have known that when it comes to education, Abia is miles ahead of his home state of Kogi.

“Indeed, not just in education but in every single area of development.

“If Senator Adeyemi had his faculties intact, he should have known that under the watch of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, Abia State has maintained the first position in WAEC Examinations in the entire country for five years now.

“Kogi has not come close to the first 20. Never!

“Ever since Dr. Ikpeazu became Governor in Abia State, there hasn’t been one single case of an attack on any school anywhere in Abia State.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi is noncompos mentis. If not, he would have known that while his state is still awarding contracts for the renovation of schools, Abia had long completed more than 500 classroom projects scattered across schools in Abia state, and still counting.

“It is obvious that Senator Adeyemi is battling with acute dementia and has lost every one of his instincts as a journalist.

“If not, he would have known that just last week, the National Bureau of Statistics adjudged Abia state as No. 3 on the list of states that attracted foreign direct investments, with only Lagos and Abuja ahead of Abia state in the entire country.

“It takes much more than drinking champagne to guide a state from zero foreign investments to No. 3 in the country.

“Kogi state featured prominently on the list of states that attracted zero investments. It is only a state that is peaceful and secure that can attract such cross-border investments.

“Some weeks ago, the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) branded Kogi state unsafe for their consistent lip service to the COVID-19 pandemic.