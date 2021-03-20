Buhari hosts Emir of Zazzau Bamalli at State House

Muhammadu , on Friday evening, hosted the Emir Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, the State House, Abuja, during which they held a closed door meeting that lasted less than an hour.

Our correspondent the State House observed that the Emir’s visit to the Presidential was his , since his installation as Emir Zazzau by Gov. Nasiru ’i Kaduna State on Nov. 9, 2020.

Bamalli, who succeeded Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died on Sept. 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 , is generally  believed to be the emir the Mallawa ruling house in 100 .

The outcome of the meeting between the and the emir was unknown as the time of filing report and when State House correspondents accosted the emir, the end of the meeting, he declined any comments. (NAN)

