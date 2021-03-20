President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday evening, hosted the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Ahmed Bamalli, at the State House, Abuja, during which they held a closed door meeting that lasted less than an hour.

Our correspondent at the State House observed that the Emir’s visit to the Presidential Villa was his first, since his installation as Emir of Zazzau by Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i of Kaduna State on Nov. 9, 2020.

Bamalli, who succeeded Alhaji Shehu Idris, who died on Sept. 20, 2020, after reigning for 45 years, is generally believed to be the first emir from the Mallawa ruling house in 100 years.

The outcome of the meeting between the president and the emir was unknown as at the time of filing this report and when State House correspondents accosted the emir, at the end of the meeting, he declined any comments. (NAN)

