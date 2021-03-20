The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 130 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 161,539.

The NCDC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“On the 19th of March 2021, 130 new confirmed cases were recorded in the country.

“Till date, 161,539 cases have been confirmed, 147,581 cases discharged and 2,027 deaths across the country.

“The 130 new cases were reported from 13 states – Lagos (46), Ogun (19), Kwara (18), FCT (12), Kaduna (10), Ekiti (six)Abia (five), Edo(three), Sokoto(three), Osun (three), Niger (two), Oyo (two), and Akwa Ibom (one), the NCDC said.

According to it, no COVID-19-related death was reported, while the country’s death toll stood at 2,027 as of March 19, 2021.

The public health agency said that more than 147,000 people have recovered in the country after testing negative to the virus.

According to the report, 691 more people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recoveries to 147,581.

“Our discharges today include 242 community recoveries in Lagos State, 193 in FCT and 103 in Kwara State, managed in line with guidelines.” NCDC noted.

It noted that the country’s active cases stood at 11,931, in the last 24 hours.

The public health agency said a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, had continues to coordinate the national response activities in the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the country had tested 1,684,305 people since the first confirmed case relating to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on 27 February, 2020.

NAN recalls that the country’s daily new cases continue to follow a downward trajectory. From an all-time high of 2,314 on Jan. 22, 2021 , the country’s daily new positive cases have come down to 130 as of March 19, 2021. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

