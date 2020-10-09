Buhari congratulates WFP on 2020 Nobel Prize for Peace

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) on winning the 2020 Nobel Prize for Peace.

The president’s congratulatory message was conveyed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, in Abuja on Friday.

Buhari described the award as a well-deserved honour for the frontline UN agency at the forefront of addressing hunger and promoting food security.

The Nigerian leader appreciated the tireless work of the WFP in providing the needed succour to vulnerable and displaced persons in North-Eastern Nigeria.

He also paid tribute to all brave humanitarian workers who lost their lives in the service of humanity.

The president noted that the award came on the heels of the event commemorating the 75th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations.

He, therefore, expressed the hope the award would continue to spur the women and men of the WFP working in very difficult terrains to continue to respond to the numerous challenges facing the world.(NAN)