Ondo 2020: Akeredolu sues for peaceful, orderly conduct during polls

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has urged the people of the state to be peaceful and orderly as they go to the polls on Saturday to elect a governor for the next four years.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director-General of his campaign council, Mr Victor Olabimtan, on Friday in Akure, the state capital.

Akeredolu appealed to the people to conduct themselves in a responsible manner to prove all who had predicted violence-marred polls wrong.

Akeredolu said he had done his best for the people and had left the rest to God and the people of the state to decide.

“Good people of Ondo State, I thank you for your support thus far,” he said as he remarked that his campain activitied had officially come to an end.(NAN)