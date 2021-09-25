Buhari congratulates Raheem Adedoyin on election to Governing Council Board of IPI

By Chimezie Godfrey

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Herald newspapers, on his election to the Executive Board of International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on

Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu revealed this in a statement on Saturday.

According Shehu, President Buhari pointed out that the renowned journalist and administrator will bring his wealth of experience to the operations of the IPI.

He stated,”President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with Raheem Adedoyin, Chairman of the Editorial Board of Herald newspapers, on his election to the Executive Board of International Press Institute (IPI) in Vienna.

“The President joins the Nigerian media, reputed globally for its vibrancy and dynamism, in celebrating with Adedoyin, who is the Secretary of the IPI in Nigeria.

“President Buhari believes the renowned journalist and administrator will bring his wealth of experience to the operations of the IPI, which focuses on press freedom and welfare of journalists across the world.”

Buhari also congratulated the other elected members of the Board from various countries, while wishing the 70-year old institution and its members the best.

