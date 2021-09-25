PDP commends members for successful conduct of ward congress in Kwara

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara, has commended members of the party for the peaceful conduct of the ward congress across the 193 wards in the state.

The commendation is contained in a statement by the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Ashaolu, in Ilorin on Saturday.

Ashaolu noted that leadership of the party was impressed by the turnout and conduct of members of the party during the exercise that was monitored by officials from the national secretariat of the party.

“As a party that respects due process and is committed to internal democracy, we welcome the choices made by delegates during the ward congress.

“The ward congress is part of several efforts we are taking as a party to strengthen our support base at the grassroots.

“The ward congress will also build a formidable party that is ready to take over power from the clueless All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“We appreciate leaders, elders and relevant stakeholders in the party, especially our national leader, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, for their contributions towards the successful conduct of the ward congress.

“We also commend members of our party for demonstrating maturity, understanding and cooperation before, during and after the exercise.

“This is a reflection of the unity, understanding and respect you see in Kwara PDP family.

“We strongly believe that the same level of understanding and cooperation will be sustained during the forthcoming local government and state congresses.

“The party congratulates the newly-elected party officers at the ward levels and urges them to see their election as a call to serve and further contribute to the growth and development of the party,” Ashaolu said. (NAN)

