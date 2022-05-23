Buhari commiserates with Kano people over gas explosion

President Muhammadu Buhari, has commiserated with the people of Kano State, over May 17 gas explosion which claimed many lives in the state.

Buhari said this when he visited the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Bayero at his palace in Kano as part of his working visit to the state.



The president commended the people of the state for their continued support to his administration.



In his remarks, Bayero expressed gratitude for the visit, saying that the state has always being a home to the president, where many people have great respect for him.



Bayero lauded the Buhari administration for its commitment to infrastructure development in the state and the country at large.

He assured of the Emirate’s support to the president to ensure successful completion of his tenure in office. (NAN)

