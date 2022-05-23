We’re in Edo to conduct peaceful, credible senatorial primary elections, says Chairman

The Chairman of the five-man committee for Senatorial District primary elections in Edo, Mr Daniel Obiora, said that they were in Edo to conduct peaceful, free and credible elections.

Obiora stated this on Monday at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) secretariat in Benin.

According to him, “We are here for the purpose of the conducting primary elections to elect our candidates in the upcoming general elections in 2023.

“We have been duly nominated by the National Working Committee of our great party and I want to assure you that we are here with a good gift.

“We are here to conduct free, fair and credible elections and we seek the cooperation of all our party members,” he said.

The state Chairman of PDP, Tony Aziegbemi, said the committee had assured the members of the party of a free, fair and credible elections in Edo.

“So, we appeal to all our delegates to be as peaceful as they were all this while, and from this end, from the party and electoral panel, we promise to make sure that they feel what is expected of us.

“I have written to communicate the venues and time of today’s primary elections to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and I expect them to come and monitor,” he said. (NAN)

