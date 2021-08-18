Batshuayi joins Besiktas on loan after extending Chelsea contract

Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Besiktas on a season-long loan after extending his Chelsea contract until 2023.

The 27-year-old moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille in 2016 and has scored 25 goals across 77 appearances for the Blues.

But Batshuayi has regularly spent time away from the club, having been loaned to Borussia Dortmund and Valencia before two spells at Crystal Palace.

“Very, very happy to join Besiktas,” Batshuayi posted on Twitter on Wednesday. “An incredible opportunity for me and I’m already looking to play.

“Thank you to all the fans for the crazy welcome at Istanbul. See you at the stadium very soon.”

Batshuayi follows fellow strikers Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham out of Chelsea after they made respective moves to Serie A sides AC Milan and Roma.

Romelu Lukaku has headed the other way, rejoining Chelsea in a big money deal after two successful seasons with Italian champions Inter Milan.(dpa/NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...