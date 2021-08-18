COVID-19: Fed. Fire Service fumigates 30 premises in Jigawa

The Federal Fire Service, Jigawa Command, says it fumigated over 30 public premises against COVID-19 and other viruses in the state.

Mr Habibu Jamilu, the Spokesman of the command, made this known on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse.

Jamilu, who is also the COVID-19 Desk Officer in the command, said the exercise was conducted under the command’s 2021 disinfection and decontamination exercise in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Environment.

He explained that it was aimed at disinfecting and decontaminating public premises and items, including working materials and tools, against the dreaded COVID-19 and other viruses.

The spokesperson added that it was also to rid the premises of dangerous insects and reptiles.

Jamilu said that the fumigation was done between March 15 and May 30, and covered health and educational institutions, state and federal government offices, banks, military and paramilitary facilities, and research institutes.

The COVID-19 desk officer thanked the managements of the benefiting places for their cooperation, which made the exercise a success. (NAN)

