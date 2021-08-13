AUN President, Dr Ensign mourns Joda

The President of American University of Nigeria, Dr. Margee Ensign has reacted to the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, former , AUN Board of Trustees.

According to a statement signed by Daniel Okereke, Executive Director, Communications, AUN, Dr Ensign said ,” just been informed of the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, our former Board of Trustees .

The AUN President said, “ is indeed a very sad moment not only for our university community but the entire nation.

“Alhaji Joda was a distinguished patriot and outstanding who served with distinction in numerous public service positions.

“My condolences go to family and associates.

“On behalf of all of us, thank Alhaji Joda for invaluable service and advice to AUN and our Adamawa community. May soul rest in perfect peace,” Ensign prayed.

