AUN President, Dr Ensign mourns Joda

The President of American University of Nigeria, Dr. Margee Ensign has reacted to the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, former Chairman, AUN Board of Trustees.

According to a statement signed by Daniel Okereke, Executive Director, Communications, AUN, Dr Ensign said ,”I have just been informed of the death of Alhaji Ahmed Joda, our former Board of Trustees Chairman.

The AUN President said, “This is indeed a very sad moment not only for our university community but the entire nation.

“Alhaji Joda was a distinguished patriot and outstanding intellectual who served with distinction in numerous public service positions.

“My condolences go to his family and his associates.

“On behalf of all of us, I thank Alhaji Joda for his invaluable service and advice to AUN and our Adamawa community. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” Ensign prayed.

