Obasanjo, Balewa, Mandela, others, nominated for leadership awards

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, President of Ghana, Nana Akuffo-Addo and Mahamad Ennaceur, former interim President of Tunisia have nominated for   African Leadership Award.


Similarly, first Prime Minister of Nigeria, Abubakar ,   former President of South Africa, Nelson Mandela,   former President of Ghana Jerry Rawlings and Desmond Tutu, former Chairman of Truth and Reconciliation Commission, South Africa, have also nominated for Posthumous Elites Heroes award.


Prestigious Elites Organisations Board announced this in a issued the Executive Chairman, Mr Uwakhemen Festus on behalf of the governing council, on Friday in Abuja.


Festus said  the names were carefully selected through due process.


He also stated that the first award recipients would be inducted the African Prestigious Elites Leaders Hall of Fame and Personality Award respectively, and that the nominated recipients approved the organization’s advisory board would be inducted the ‘Africa Highest Honour Award (AHHA)’ as nomination letters were being sent out to them.


He listed other nominees for the African Prestigious Elite Leaders Hall of Fame category to include, Adly Mahmoud Mansour, former President of Egypt, and Jose’ Mario Vaz, former President of Guinea-Bissau.


“Also nominated for Posthumous Elites Heroes award are; Nnamdi Azikiwe, first President of Nigeria; John Mills, former President of Ghana; Musa Yar’adua former President of Nigeria,  M.K.O Abiola (GCFR) and Shehu Shagari (GCFR).


“The governing council also nominated great African entrepreneurs who have contributed their quota through job creation, , manufacturing, and humanitarian support across Africa and for Africans.”


He also listed the nominees to be inducted AHHA as African Prestigious Elite Personality to include; Abdul  Rabiu, BUA Group of Nigeria, Innocent Chukwuma,  Innoson Group of Nigeria and Sir Sam Jonah, Helios Tower of Ghana,


Others are Alhaji Abdulmunaf Sarina, Azman Group of Nigeria,  Herman Mashaba, Black Like Me of South Africa and  Patricia  Diaby, Plot Enterprise Group of Ghana who is the first woman to be inducted into the Africa highest honor.


Also to be inducted are Dele Momodu, Ovation Magazine;  Ibrahim Mahama, Dzata Cement of Ghana;  Nduka Obaigbena, Thisday Media Group of Nigeria and Patrice Motsepe, African Rainbow Minerals of South Africa amongst others.  (NAN)

