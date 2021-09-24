Association tasks FCT community on proper hygiene

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



National Association of Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada branch, has called on of Dobi community to observe proper hygiene to help prevent cholera in area.

Mr Daudu Joshua, Chairman of association made call on Friday, during a community outreach in Dobi, with the theme; “Creating awareness on transmission and preventive measures against COVID-19 and Cholera”.

Joshua said outreach had become necessary following recent outbreak of cholera in some parts of FCT to help enlighten the on dangers associated with dirty environment.

According to him, sanitation should be a matter of necessity and should be observed daily in every home for prevention of cholera and other communicable diseases in area.

chairman frowned at growing heaps of waste in some communities in the area council due to improper disposal and negligence by some residents.

Mrs Chukwu Ngozi, the Director of Nursing Services at the UATH cautioned of the area against indiscriminate disposal of waste and open defecation to prevent cholera outbreak.

The director said the must play a part in keeping their environment clean and flood-free by clearing their drainages and ensure proper waste disposal at the approved dump sites.

“Since 2020, we have been battling with COVID-19 and we are not limiting our activities at the hospital alone but to communities where we are located.

“We decide to have an interaction with the community and educate them on how they can prevent cholera affecting some parts of FCT.

“They should wash their hands regularly, avoid open defecation, proper waste disposal, keep their environment clean, use face masks and avoid spreading grains on dirty roads to help prevent cholera,” she said.

Comrade Uwechue Cyril, the Vice Chairman of NANNM said the outreach was part of the social responsibility of the association and would be to other communities in the area council.

Cyril called on of the community to dispose waste adequately at the approved dump sites and stop open defecation to prevent cholera and other communicable diseases.

He said the need for regular sanitation and hygiene, clean environment and other safety measures to ward off health hazards in the community.

Alhaji Ismaila Nda Dagma, the village head thanked the association for the outreach and promised to ensure that the adhered to all the health measures and sanitation rules for healthy living. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , ,