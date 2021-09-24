Association tasks FCT community on proper hygiene

The National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada branch, has called on residents of Dobi community to observe proper hygiene to help prevent cholera in the area.

Mr Daudu Joshua, the Chairman of the association made the call on Friday, during a community outreach in Dobi, with the theme; “Creating awareness on transmission and preventive measures against COVID-19 and Cholera”.

Joshua said the outreach had become necessary following the recent outbreak of cholera in some parts of FCT to help enlighten the residents on the dangers associated with dirty environment.

According to him, sanitation should be a matter of necessity and should be observed daily in every home for the prevention of cholera and other communicable diseases in the area.

The chairman frowned at the growing heaps of waste in some communities in the area council due to improper disposal and negligence by some residents.

Mrs Chukwu Ngozi, the Director of Nursing Services at the UATH cautioned residents of the area against indiscriminate disposal of waste and open defecation to prevent cholera outbreak.

The director said the residents must play a part in keeping their environment clean and flood-free by clearing their drainages and ensure proper waste disposal at the approved dump sites.

“Since 2020, we have been battling with COVID-19 and we are not limiting our activities at the hospital alone but to communities where we are located.

“We decide to have an interaction with the community and educate them on how they can prevent cholera affecting some parts of FCT.

“They should wash their hands regularly, avoid open defecation, proper waste disposal, keep their environment clean, use face masks and avoid spreading grains on dirty roads to help prevent cholera,” she said.

Comrade Uwechue Cyril, the Vice Chairman of NANNM said the outreach was part of the social responsibility of the association and would be extended to other communities in the area council.

Cyril called on residents of the community to dispose waste adequately at the approved dump sites and stop open defecation to prevent cholera and other communicable diseases.

He said the need for regular sanitation and hygiene, clean environment and other safety measures to ward off health hazards in the community.

Alhaji Ismaila Nda Dagma, the village head thanked the association for the outreach and promised to ensure that the residents adhered to all the health measures and sanitation rules for healthy living. (NAN)

