FG Issues Security Alert Ahead of 61st Independence Anniversary

September 24, 2021 Favour Lashem Project 0



The Federal has alerted the general public to heightened security activities preparatory to the events marking the ’s 61st Independence anniversary.

The alert was contained in a issued in Abuja the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

The Minister however urged residents of the Federal Capital Territory and its environs not to panic and to go about their legitimate activities.”

Residents are enjoined to report suspicious and movements to the security agencies through the numbers: 09-6305396, 08031230631, 08032003557 and 122,” he said (NAN)

