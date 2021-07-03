Army Chief sues for peace, harmony among Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Major General Faruk Yahaya has called for peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

The COAS made the call on Friday 2 July 2021 during Jumma’at Prayers observed to mark the Nigerian Army Day (NADCEL) 2021 held at Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja.

General Yahaya commended the effort of troops of the Nigerian Army towards restoring and keeping the country united.

He averred that the Almighty God created all humans to live together in .

Earlier in sermon, the Director Islamic Affairs, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Shehu Mustapha prayed for in the country.

He described the service as a noble profession to serve mankind through selfless service to the nation.

He also prayed for the of troops engaged in various operations across the country and for the repose of the souls of late Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru and other fallen heroes.

The cleric also prayed for divine guidance and for President Mohammadu and others in the position of leadership.

The cleric called on citizens to always the course of peaceful coexistence in the country.

Dignitaries that graced the occasion were officers, members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association, soldiers, families and civilian staff of the Nigerian Army among others.

