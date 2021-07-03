Theatre Commander tasks NGOs on global best practices

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Theatre Commander (TC), Joint Task Force North East Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Christopher Musa has urged both local and International Non Governmental Organizations(NGOs) to operate within the ambit of the security rules and guidelines of the military in the North East.

This he said must be done in accordance with international humanitarian procedures.

Major General Musa made the call on Friday when he hosted members of the NGOs operating in the North East, at a maiden interactive session with them on the need to chart a new course in enhancing Civil-Military Cooperation.

He pointed out that this is necessary among stakeholders, in the face of daunting security and humanitarian situation confronting the region.

While making his remarks, the Deputy Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr Vincent Melei expressed his appreciation to the Theatre Commander for organising the forum.

He further noted that this will create a platform for NGOs to make suggestions on practical ways to monitor and report issues as they occur.

He emphasised the importance of providing adequate security for the the NGOs to enable them perform their statutory responsibilities.

The Theatre Commander reassured all NGOs operating within the legal framework of his support.

