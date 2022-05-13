Army Chief attends RSM convention 2022 in Lagos

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Chief of Army Staff ( COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya has charged Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) to regulate and maintain good moral conduct amongst soldiers, their families and the barracks community.

The COAS gave the charge at the ongoing Nigerian Army (NA) Regimental Sergeant Majors’ (RSM) Convention 2022 holding at the Nebo Hall, Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps, Albati Barracks, Lagos.

In a statement, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Onyema Nwachukwu disclosed that the convention is presently discussing the topic ” Maintaining the Sanctity of Families in the Barracks: The Role of the RSM”.

The COAS, who noted that he holds RSMs in high esteem, called on them to ensure that discipline and regimentation in the NA is not compromised.

He charged them to regulate and maintain good moral conduct amongst soldiers, their families and the barracks community.

This he averred, will positively impact on troops’ commitment and efficiency in ongoing operations to restore peace and stability in troubled parts of the country.

It would be recalled that the RSMs Convention commenced on Monday 9 May 2022 with the theme, “Capacity Building For RSMs In the Nigerian Army For Enhanced Regimentation”.

The Convention aims at developing the capacity of RSMs of NA formations, as custodians of discipline and regimentation in the NA.

