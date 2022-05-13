Youth group tasks parties’ delegates on credible candidates 

Noble Youths Mass Support Association (NYMSA), a youth group, has called on delegates of all political parties to vote for credible candidates at their parties’ primary elections.

National Coordinator of the group, Mr Godwin Onmonya, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after a sensitisation seminar by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Kuje (FCT) on Friday.

The seminar aimed at sensitising PDP delegates and party stalwarts on the approved dates for the party’s primary elections scheduled for the incoming week.

The National Working Committee of the PDP had on Wednesday approved an updated timetable and schedule of activities for the 2023 general elections.

It scheduled Wednesday May 18 for state’s Houses of Assembly primary election and May 20 for the exercise toward electing candidates for the House of Representatives.

It fixed the Senatorial districts primaries for Saturday, May 21 and that for governorship seats for Monday, May 23.

Onmonya appealed to delegates not to base their choice of candidates on financial inducements, but to vote for aspirants they considered competent enough to lead the country.

He said while it could be difficult to reduce financial inducements, the desire to give Nigeria credible leaders should supersede personal interests.

“At this moment in our democratic enterprise, what Nigerians expect from delegates of all political parties is to vote for the most credible candidates of the parties.

“Given the challenges that pervade the country, we call on delegates of the major political parties to subdue their personal interests and sentiments to use their votes to advance the country.

“As delegates, they must deliberately resist the temptation of selling their conscience and precious votes for pots of porridge that will not last till eternity,’’ Onmonya said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

