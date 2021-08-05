Arewa youths urge NAF to sustain strikes on insurgents hideouts

Arewa Youth Federation has urged the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to sustain airstrikes targeted at hideouts of ISWAP-Boko Haram fighters to overpower the remainder of the insurgents in the northeast.

The President of the Federation, Mr Muhammed Matazu, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

“Our investigation has revealed that the insurgents were killed on Monday after they were encountered by the military jet, sent to provide close-air supports to ground forces at Gubio.

“We are completely satisfied with the vigour the NAF is prosecuting this war and hopeful that it is near an end.

“We herein call for sustained bombardment as information available shows that the terrorists are in disarray,’’ Matazu said.

Matazu said according to reports, the ground troops at Gubio were initially confronting the invading terrorists when the NAF jet on a different mission was instructed to provide reinforcement to the troop.

The NAF alpha jet, on sighting the Boko Haram-ISWAP fighters fleeing towards Damasak in four-gun trucks, fired rockets on their convoy and subsequently immobilised the occupants.

“After the aerial bombardments, some terrorists who were trying to escape on foot were neutralised by ground troops.

“We also heard that apart from the destroyed gun trucks, items recovered from the terrorists included sophisticated guns, ammunition, fragmental jackets, jerry cans and bags of Indian hemp.

“Others were sexual enhancement pills and exercise books containing Arabic text on how to make bombs,’’ he said. (NAN)

