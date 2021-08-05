Gunmen abduct Zamfara Assembly Speaker’s parents, others – Police

August 5, 2021 Favour Lashem



The Command on Thursday confirmed the abduction of the father and step of Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Nasiru Magarya.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Shehu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau.

Shehu said: “The unknown gunmen on Wednesday invaded Magarya town in Zurmi Local Government Area and the Speaker’s biological father, his stepmother and four other persons.

“The command has deployed a squad of security personnel to rescue the abducted persons.”

Meanwhile, the Director-General, Press and Public Affairs, State House of Assembly, Malam Mustapha Jafaru-Kaura, has said the assembly would react officially to the . (NAN)

