Aremu mourns Kokori, pro-democracy activist

Mr Issa Aremu, the Director-General of Michael Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies (MINILS), Ilorin, has described the death of pro-democracy activist, Chief Frank Kokori, as irreparable loss to Labour and African continent.

Aremu expressed sadness at the death of Kokori in a statement issued to newsmen on Thursday in Ilorin.

He noted that the late activist, until his death was also a chieftain of the APC in Delta died at the early hours of Thursday in Warri at the age of 83 years.

Aremu recalled the steadfastness and struggling spirit of late Kokori and his comrades in championing the formation of National Union of Petroleum and National Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) in 1978.

He noted that the emergence of Kokori as the second pioneer General Secretary of NUPENG, was the turning point for the union in defence of workers’ rights against exploitation and oppression by some big oil companies.

He added that under his leadership, NUPENG ensured decent work in oil and gas industry.

The director-general observed that the defining legacy of Kokori was his principled struggle for the validation of the annulled annulment of the June 12, 1993, elections in Nigeria.

“Kokori was imprisoned for four years by the military regime, together with the President of NUPENG.

“The best tribute to Kokori by all progressive and democratic forces is to ensure deepening of democracy in Africa by standing up against military dictatorship in West Africa sub-region,” he said.

Aremu described the late pro-democracy activist as among the last African democrats that stood for free and fair elections until death came calling.

He also recalled that the late activist, as the immediate past chairman of the Governing Council, contributed in repositioning MINILS as a foremost Centre of learning for workers, employers and government officials on labour market issues. (NAN)

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

