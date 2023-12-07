Kokori : An Irreparable Loss to Africa – DG MINILS Aremu

As the nation mourns the death of the former labour leader and pro democracy activist, Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, the

Director General of Micheal Imoudu National Institute For Labour Studies, (MINILS) Ilorin, Comrade Issa Aremu said the passage of the iconic statesman was an irreparable loss to his immediate family, the entire Labour movement in particular and African continent as a whole.

Chief Frank Ovie Kokori, who until death was also a chieftain of the APC in Delta state died at the early hours of Thursday in Warri at the age of 83 years.

Comrade Aremu recalled the steadfastness and struggling spirit of Frank Kokori and his comrades

in championing the formation of National Union of Petroleum and National Gas Workers of Nigeria (NUPENG) in 1978. He noted that the emergence of Kokori as the second pioneer General Secretary of NUPENG, was the turning point for the union in defence of workers’ rights against exploitation and oppression by some big oil companies adding that NUPENG under his leadership ensured decent work in oil and gas industry. The Director General observed that the defining legacy of Frank Kokori was his principled struggle for the validation of the annulled annulment of the June 12, 1993 elections in Nigeria for which together with the President of NUPENG, Comrade Agamene and the General Secretary , Comrade Frank Ovie Kokori was imprisoned for 4 years by the military regime. Comrade Aremu said the best tribute to Kokori by all progressive and democratic forces is to ensure deepening of democracy in Africa by standing up against military dictatorship in West Africa sub region. He described Kokorias among the last African democrats that stood for free and fair elections until death came calling.

Aremu also recalled that Chief Kokori as the immediate past chairman of the Governing Council contributed in repositioning Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour studies as a foremost Centre of learning for workers, employers and government officials on Labour market issues.

